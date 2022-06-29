Samsung’s latest 15W Wireless Charger Duo streamlines your nightstand at $62 (Reg. $90)

Amazon now offers the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo for $62.04 shipped. Down from $90, this is one of the first overall discounts to date and also a new all-time low of $28 off. Today’s offer is also beating our previous mention by $15, as well. Samsung’s latest addition to its stable of first-party chargers just dropped back in February and arrives as a refreshed Wireless Charger Duo. Packed into a new design, there’s 15W Qi refueling capabilities alongside a secondary 5W pad. Samsung also rounds out the nightstand or desk upgrade by including one of its official 25W USB-C power adapters. Head below for more.

While not a first-party accessory, the iOttie iON Wireless Duo Charger is a great alternative to the in-house Samsung offering above. Arriving with a Made For Google seal of approval, this charger has an upright 10W Qi stand to go alongside a secondary 5W pad off to the side to refuel two devices just like the lead deal. Clocking in at $50, it’s also a more affordable solution, too.

As far as smartphones you can dock on Samsung’s official solution, or the iOttie alternative, we’re still tracking an all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Making foldables finally a bit more affordable, you’ll find a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display with secondary screen on the outside, the price drop to $1,250 makes now the perfect time to try out all of the unique folding functionality at $550 off.

Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo features:

Get the charge you need quickly, thanks to up to 15W of Fast Wireless Charging support. This charger boost is compatible with USB PD and Super Fast Charging travel adapters for an easy pick-me-up. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. The Super Fast Wireless Charger Pad has a built-in cooling system with a fan and charges your phone fast.

