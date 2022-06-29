Magic Bullet’s 11-piece blender bundle with on-the-go cups drops 25% at Amazon to $30

Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender system for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $40, this is a solid 25% price drop that’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since February on one of the most popular options in the product category. If you’re looking for a personal-sized blender to whip up some smoothies, protein shakes, and salsas this summer, this is a notable option that comes along with three on-the-go blending cups, lids to match, and the 250W motor base. The “Magic Bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more” alongside the high-impact plastic blending cups, making for a simple and affordable lightweight solution. More details below. 

At $30, today’s lead deal is now one of the more affordable blender options of its class. But for something even less expensive, take a look at he Mueller Ultra Bullet Personal Blender. This one sells for around $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, and while it doesn’t include all of the extras you’ll find above, it is an even more economic option to whip up some personal-sized drinks and snacks this summer. 

You’ll also want to dive into the ongoing Amazon all-time low on Elite Gourmet’s 17-piece blender system at $30. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch with investment that will last you several years, consider browsing through the now live annual summer Vitamix sale event. It is offering up to $100 off a range of the brand’s pro-grade solutions with deals starting from $290 shipped and everything is detailed in our previous coverage

Magic Bullet Blender bundle features:

  • Included: (1) 250W motor base, (1) cross-blade, (1) tall cup, (1) short cup, (1) party mug, (2) lip rings, (2) Stay-Fresh resealable lids, (1) to-go lid and 10-second recipe guide
  • The magic bullet chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds and more. Cups are made out of high-impact plastic
  • Effortlessly create your favorite meals and snacks like smoothies, omelets, sauces and dips. 250 watts high-torque power base
  • Included recipe book gets you started making quick, easy, and delicious dishes from appetizers to desserts. Add 1/2 cup water for smooth blend for vegetables

