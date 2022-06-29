PowerA takes on Razer Kishi with new MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming

Today, PowerA is unleashing its new mobile game controller known as the MOGA XP7-X Plus. Joining the MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller, the brand’s XP5-A model, and the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2.0 for Xbox Controllers, the new MOGA XP7-X Plus features a wraparound design that looks to take on the likes of Razer’s previous generation Kishi variant and the latest Android model that just launched at the beginning of the month. The new controller is now available for purchase with a mid-July shipping date. Head below for a closer look at the new PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus mobile game controller.

PowerA’s new MOGA XP7-X Plus mobile game controller

PowerA’s MOGA XP7-X Plus mobile game controller is designed for use with cloud and controller-enabled titles – the company specifically mentions Xbox Game Pass in today’s press release and there’s an Xbox logo right on the front of the new gamepad – on Android and Windows 10/11. It extends from the middle out to flank your mobile device with two-handed control, much like the Razer Kishi. The telescoping center works with devices up to 7.13-inches, according to PowerA, but it can also support a Tabletop mode with an included phone stand in the package.

Staying true to PowerA’s mantra of “Play Your Way”, the MOGA XP7-X Plus boasts an ergonomic design, allowing users to game in comfort while playing in one of two ways. Handheld mode puts a cinematic gaming experience in users’ hands… In Tabletop mode, a thoughtfully integrated playstand that supports phones and tablets lets users sit back and play anywhere.

The new mobile game controller also delivers “an integrated charge-while-you-play wireless power bank” with a 2000mAh rechargeable battery that keeps you in the action while it’s charging up at “the flip of a switch.”

You’ll find the usual set of face buttons, shoulder triggers, a D-pad, and thumbsticks here, but it also sports a pair of those mappable advanced game buttons the company has been including on its licensed gamepads for quite some time. The MOGA XP7-X Plus allows users to “effortlessly program each advanced gaming button on the back of the XP7-X Plus on-the-fly, even mid-game,” to do, presumably, just about anything you want.

PowerA’s new MOGA XP7-X Plus mobile game controller is available for purchase now at $99.99 – the same price as the new V2 model Razer Kishi – with a scheduled shipping date of July 12, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new MOGA XP7-X Plus mobile game controller looks to be a compelling solution for Android gamers regularly dabbling in Xbox cloud gaming on the go. It features what looks to be a more familiar form factor on the actual controller (compared to the competition) with the sort of winged hand grips. The addition of the Tabletop mode and included smartphone stand is a nice touch as well.

