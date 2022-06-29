Nikon’s new Z 30 mirrorless camera is made for vlogging with flip-out screen and 4K30 capture

Today, Nikon is announcing its Z 30 vlogging-focused creator camera with some impressive specs for its price. Delivering a 20.9MP sensor, an ISO range of 100 to 51,200, and both eye- and animal-detection autofocus, this camera could become a game changer in the creator space. So, let’s dive into all the Nikon Z 30 has to offer.

Nikon Z 30 mirrorless camera is made for creators

Ready to capture holiday memories, summer vacations, or your next vlog, the Nikon Z 30 has quite a few notable features. To start with, it uses Nikon’s 20.9 CMOS sensor with the EXPEED 6 imaging processor. This imaging processor is the same one found in the Nikon Z 7 and Z fc, ensuring that you’re getting high quality capture all around here. Coming in an APS-C size and DX-format, this camera is also compact all around to ensure that it won’t weigh down your arm when recording. It’s also the smallest and lightest mirrorless camera in Nikon’s Z series lineup as of the time of launch.

The vari-angle LCD monitor allows you to see what’s in view of the camera’s lens even from the front, which makes it ideal for capturing yourself or vlogging. Plus, it has up to 125 minutes of recording time when you capture in 1080p, though it’ll only go for around 35 minutes at 4K before it’s time to let the camera cool off. Speaking of recording yourself, there’s even a REC lamp which lets you know that the camera is recording when viewed from the front.

Speaking of resolutions, the Nikon Z 30 has the ability to capture up to 4K30, or 1080p60 depending on what you’re looking to record. Plus, the HDMI port allows you to hook it up to a capture card and use it as a webcam for video calls.

The eye-detection autofocus ensures that the main sharp focus point is where it matters most: your eyes. Whether you’re capturing a human, cat, dog, or other animal, the Nikon Z 30 will track and follow the eye’s movement to ensure that the focus plane stays right where it should all throughout recording.

There are also stereo microphones built into the Nikon Z 30 and it’s external mic-ready should you want to add a higher-quality audio capture device for vlogs. Overall, there’s quite a lot to like here.

The Nikon Z 30 enters with a $710 price for the body only, though most will opt for the Z 30 with NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm lens kit at $850. The Nikon Z 30 kits launch at the end of July and are available for pre-order today.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m honestly very happy with this launch from Nikon. It brings 4K30 recording and 1080p60 capture as well as clean HDMI out and external mic support to content creators and streamers at under $1,000 with a lens, which is not easy to find. As someone who’s been in photography for quite some time, this is a spot in the market that’s sorely been quite empty. Sure, there are point-and-shoot cameras in that range with those features, but it’s fairly hard to find mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras for that cost with a lens included.

So, if you’re in the market for a new camera, Nikon’s Z 30 could be the best option on the market for you. It’s packed with features and even includes a lens at $850, which is pretty stellar if I do say so myself.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!