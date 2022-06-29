Old Navy 4th of July Sale offers deals from $2! Save up to 60% off sitewide + extra 25% off

Old Navy is having its July 4th Sale that’s offering up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $2. Plus, save an extra 25% off your order at checkout. No code needed. Old Navy Rewards Members (sign-up for free here) receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 7-inch Cargo Swim Trunks that are marked down to just $10. For comparison, these swim trunks are regularly priced at $35. You can find them in six fun color options for summer and it has an adjustable waistband for a customizable fit. They also have large pockets and a quick-drying fabric to help keep you comfortable. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Old Navy customers. Finally, be sure to head below to find all of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Eddie Bauer July 4th Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 7-inch Cargo Swim Trunks $10 (Orig. $35)
- Straight Uniform Non-Stretch Chino Pants $26 (Orig. $35)
- Tapered Street Jogger Pants $15 (Orig. $30)
- Original Straight Taper Non-Stretch Jeans $19 (Orig. $50)
- Vintage French Terry Pocket Sweatshirt $20 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Smocked Printed Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress $20 (Orig. $50)
- Sleeveless Sweater Midi Shift Dress $32 (Orig. $50)
- Puff-Sleeve Smocked Poet Blouse $13 (Orig. $33)
- Short-Sleeve Tiered Mini Swing Dress $15 (Orig. $35)
- Oversized Boyfriend Long-Sleeve Shirt $28 (Orig. $37)
- …and even more deals…
