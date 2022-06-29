Upgrade your PC/PS5 with new all-time low on WD_BLACK’s 500GB 7,000MB/s SSD at $88

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid-State Drive with Heatsink for $88.31 shipped. This model hit Amazon in spring 2021 at $200 but has more recently been selling in the $110 range across this year and is now seeing a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison sake, this same drive without the built-in heatsink is only $3 less right now. Ready to upgrade your PC gaming rig or a PlayStation 5, the SN850 features a modern M.2 2280 setup with a Gen4 PCIe interface that runs at up to 7,000MB/s – a touch slower than the now $85 heatsink CORSAIR variant. The heat management technology here is designed to minimize “thermal throttling [and] to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming” alongside PS5 compatibility on Sony consoles with software version 21.02-04.00.00 or higher. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

You can save even more with the previous-generation WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD that boasts its own heatsink tech at $83. But it’s hard to recommend that over the much faster Gen4 solution above for $5 more, especially for PS5 owners. Otherwise, dive into the aforementioned 2022 model CORSAIR deals.

If it’s the portable EDC-ready storage you’re after, check out the new Amazon all-time low we spotted yesterday afternoon on the the Kingston 256GB DataTraveler Max USB-C Flash Drive. Rivaling most portable SSDs in terms of speed, this model is now down to $47 shipped in a keychain-sized form-factor alongside the higher capacity models from $80. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 SSD features:

Next-gen PCIe Gen4 technology optimized for top-tier gaming (not intended for NAS or server environments)

Irrationally fast read/write speeds up to 7000/5300MB/s (1TB model) and up to 1,000,000 IOPS (1TB and 2TB models)

Up to 2TB capacity to hold your favorite battle-ready games

Downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard software to customize and control your gaming experience (Windows Only)

Sleek Heatsink model minimizes thermal throttling to push the boundaries of performance for top-tier gaming

Now Compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles (PS5 system software version 21.02-04.00.00 or higher required.)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!