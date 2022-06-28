Amazon all-time low just hit CORSAIR’s 7,100MB/s heatsink 1TB SSD at $135, more

We have now spotted a new Amazon all-time low on CORSAIR’s MP600 PRO LPX 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive at $134.99 shipped. This one launched on Amazon back in February at $185 and has been sitting in the $145 to $160 range for most of this year. Today it dropped down to the lowest price we have ever tracked. As you might know from our hands-on impressions, the MP600 PRO lineup delivers a modern PCIe x4 Gen4 internal SSD solution for your PC rig or PlayStation 5 with a design that “exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.” It brings up to 7,100MB/s transfer speeds – one of the faster options on the market – as well as pre-installed aluminum heatsink tech to keep things moving quick and to reduce throttling. Head over to our review for additional details and down below for offers on the other capacities.

We are also still tracking all-time low pricing on the other three capacities in CORSAIR’s PC and PS5-ready 2022 SSD lineup:

Amazon’s best prices are also still live on the latest model Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drives as well:

1TB 980 PRO Heatsink PCIe 4.0 SSD $170 (Reg. $230)

(Reg. $230) 2TB 980 PRO Heatsink PCIe 4.0 SSD $290 (Reg. $320+)

On the portable side of things, be sure to dive into our coverage of the recently-unveiled OWC mini SSD that comes in a package about the size of a flash drive. Everything in you need to know about the bootable storage device is waiting right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!