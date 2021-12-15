NZXT Foundation PC Review: Stop searching for a GPU and start gaming [Video]

Given the difficulty of snagging a new GPU these days, the NZXT Foundation PC aims to offer high FPS for popular titles in a pre-built PC without the need for a GPU. Using an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with integrated Radeon graphics, this no assembly required tower looks the part and is a great introduction to PC gaming. So what does it have for the $799 price tag? Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Overview + Quick specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G + Integrated graphics

MB: Gigabyte B550 US AC

RAM: 16GB DDR4 2400 MHz

Storage: 500GB NVME SSD

As the name would suggest, the NZXT Foundation PC lays the groundwork for PC gaming. Using an NZXT case, this pre-built PC has everything needed to run esports titles with plenty of room to upgrade when money and availability allow. Or, check out some of NZXT’s other pre-built systems if you do want a little more power.

NZXT Foundations H510 case

The Foundation PC is built around one of NZXT’s entry-level cases, the H510. Available in both white and black, it’s a simple case with a solid front cover, tempered glass side panel, and ventilation up top, in the back, and on the bottom. The front of the case is very clean with a small NZXT logo near the bottom and a few inputs up top with the power button. There are plenty of paths to route cables that make it easy to clean up the clutter. With the pre-built NZXT Foundation PC, everything looks tidy and well managed inside the case.

NZXT Foundation PC: Video

Setting up the NZXT Foundation PC

As a pre-built PC, setup is as simple as pulling the packaging out of the case, plugging in your peripherals, adding the Wi-Fi antennas, and then powering on the PC. You will have to set up windows with a username and password, but then the NZXT Foundation PC is ready to go.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU

What makes this PC possible for gaming is the Ryzen 5 5600G processor with Radeon Graphics. A six-core CPU, this chip packs enough power to run some of today’s esports titles without a dedicated graphics card.

With a base clock speed of 3.9GHz and a boost up to 4.4GHz, the 5600G packs a lot of power for the price, especially when combined with the integrated Radeon graphics. Typically coming in at $330, it’s currently on sale for just $230, which could cut the cost down considerably if you decided to build your own PC with budget components. As always, keep an eye on our best PC gaming deals guide to make sure you don’t miss the best prices.

Performance and gameplay

What it all comes down to is what kind of performance can you get for the price. NZXT claims the Foundation PC can put up some pretty good FPS numbers for e-sports titles like Valortant and league of legends, and that’s true in my experience. Thankfully, these games are designed to run well on lower to mid-tier PCs.

Cinebench

Cinebench gave the Ryzen 5 5600G a multi-core score of 10163 and a single-core score of 1418, which is pretty commendable. Other users are posting higher marks from the same processor, but I didn’t push the chip at all to tweak performance. This is what I got from the stock setup out of the Foundation PC.

3DMark

Running the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark, the NZXT Foundation PC came out with a score of 1332. Not surprisingly, it was beaten by 2020 laptops with a dedicated GPU like the RTX2060. It did get a better score than a 2020 office laptop with integrated Intel Iris Pro graphics.

The graphics test renders were low running at 6-7 fps, but the CPU test came in with a score of 21.5fps.

How does Valorant play?

Where the NZXT Foundation PC shines the most is in e-sports titles such as Valortant. Playing Deathmatch, I was easily staying around 100fps at 1080p, even while recording the gameplay at 720p60 through OBS at the same time. It was a smooth experience, and I would absolutely recommend the Foundation PC as a starting point for those looking to get into e-sports.

What about Battlefield 2042?

Of course, I had to try Battlefield 2042, and it was predictably a rougher experience. Performance while playing 128-player breakthrough was extremely choppy and hard to spot enemies – I felt pretty useless besides running around and playing support. To get the frames somewhere playable, the dynamic resolution scale needs to be enabled which drastically reduces the resolution.

On a smaller mode like Rush 2042 – where the player count is limited to 32 players – things were smoother, and I was able to get some kills and felt like I was contributing to the team. It’s wild to think of playing a title like Battlefield 2042 on a GPU-less computer rocking just the Ryzen 5 5600G, but it goes to show what kind of power this thing is capable of.

Additional costs

Of course, to use this PC, you will need peripherals like a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and most likely a headset. The great thing about the Foundation PC is that you can save some money on the PC to put towards something like a better monitor to take advantage of higher refresh rates.

Where to go from here?

In the future, the NZXT Foundation PC can also be upgraded with new hardware. There is a ton of extra space in this case for a GPU, more connectivity, hard drives, and whatever else you want to add.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, NZXT’s Foundation PC is a great introduction to gaming. It will get you started on popular esports games and can be expanded with a dedicated GPU when one is available. The h510 case is high quality itself and the build is clean. If you’re looking for a pre-built PC, NZXT has a great product here with the Foundation PC.

