Quicksilver Flash Sale takes extra 40% off swimwear, t-shirts, shoes, more + free shipping

The Quicksilver Surf and Score Sale takes extra 40% off select styles with code EXTRA40 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s SurfSilk Resin Tint 19-inch Boardshorts. This style is currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $56. These shorts are perfect for sports because they have 4-way stretch fabric and the material is made from recycled water bottles. They were also made to prevent rubbing, rashing, and provide a supremely comfortable feel. Finally, be sure to head below to find all of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Eddie Bauer July 4th Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
