Save $250 on Schwinn’s IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike with iPad stand at $400 shipped (Today only)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSports-FitnessSchwinn
$250 off $400

Amazon is now offering the Schwinn Fitness IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it typically sells for $650 at Amazon and is now $250 off the going rate. Delivering a more budget-friendly solution to those pricey connected experiences, it still features an LCD screen that helps track “heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs” as well as an integrated multi-media device holder. From there, you’ll find a 40-pound flywheel with a “silent” belt drive and “infinitely variable resistance” alongside dual SPD pedals with toe cages and clips. The onboard water bottle holder, adjustable handlebars, and ventilated race-style seat are a nice touch as well. More details below. 

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B901 Pro Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is a notable lower-cost alternative. It has a slightly less modern look to it if you ask me, but will still deliver a 40-pound chrome flywheel and adjustable handlebars to keep you in shape all year round at a much lower $293 shipped price tag on Amazon. 

Alongside this morning’s offer on the workout-ready Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic models with Wear OS in tow, we are also tracking solid offers on the Amazon Halo View fitness wearable. Now sitting at a new all-time low, this one delivers a full-color display along with the ability to track a host of health metrics. All colors and sizes are now sitting at $45 shipped, down from the regular $80 price tag, and you can get all of the details you need in yesterday’s coverage

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike features:

  • 40 pounds flywheel powered by a smooth and silent belt drive with infinitely variable resistance
  • Dual SPD pedals come standard with toe cages and clips
  • Urethane-dipped handlebars with fore/aft adjustment and integrated multi-media device holder designed to keep you engaged during your workout
  • Fully adjustable ventilated race-style seat
  • Oversized water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated
  • Standard LCD console monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs
  • LCD console powered by 2 AA batteries

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Schwinn

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Sun Joe’s 48V cordless tiller/cultivator nears Amazon...
Nike takes up to 30% off new activewear markdowns: Dri-...
Today’s best game deals: 50% off Forza Horizon 5 ...
Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad now starts at $309 ...
Succulent meats await with Anova’s Nano Sous Vide...
CASETiFY expands iPhone case collection with upcoming S...
Upgrade your camera setup from $6 in today’s Smal...
Old Navy 4th of July Sale offers deals from $2! Save up...
Load more...
Show More Comments