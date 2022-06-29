Save $250 on Schwinn’s IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike with iPad stand at $400 shipped (Today only)

Amazon is now offering the Schwinn Fitness IC3 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy where it is now matched, it typically sells for $650 at Amazon and is now $250 off the going rate. Delivering a more budget-friendly solution to those pricey connected experiences, it still features an LCD screen that helps track “heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs” as well as an integrated multi-media device holder. From there, you’ll find a 40-pound flywheel with a “silent” belt drive and “infinitely variable resistance” alongside dual SPD pedals with toe cages and clips. The onboard water bottle holder, adjustable handlebars, and ventilated race-style seat are a nice touch as well. More details below.

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-B901 Pro Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is a notable lower-cost alternative. It has a slightly less modern look to it if you ask me, but will still deliver a 40-pound chrome flywheel and adjustable handlebars to keep you in shape all year round at a much lower $293 shipped price tag on Amazon.

Alongside this morning’s offer on the workout-ready Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Classic models with Wear OS in tow, we are also tracking solid offers on the Amazon Halo View fitness wearable. Now sitting at a new all-time low, this one delivers a full-color display along with the ability to track a host of health metrics. All colors and sizes are now sitting at $45 shipped, down from the regular $80 price tag, and you can get all of the details you need in yesterday’s coverage.

Schwinn IC3 Indoor Exercise Bike features:

40 pounds flywheel powered by a smooth and silent belt drive with infinitely variable resistance

Dual SPD pedals come standard with toe cages and clips

Urethane-dipped handlebars with fore/aft adjustment and integrated multi-media device holder designed to keep you engaged during your workout

Fully adjustable ventilated race-style seat

Oversized water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated

Standard LCD console monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories and RPMs

LCD console powered by 2 AA batteries

