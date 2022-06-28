Amazon Halo View fitness wearable with color display hits all-time low at $45 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Halo View fitness tracker for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is $35 or 44% off the going rate, $5 under the early pre-order deals, and the lowest price we have tracked yet. This one launched at the big Amazon event last September as its first fitness wearable to dawn a full color display somewhat akin to the Fitbit options. It is capable of tracking a range of health metrics including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, the quantity and quality of your sleep, body fat percentage, as well as the ability to track workouts, receive text notifications, and receive “move reminders.” The Alexa-enabled device ships with “12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs” that will auto-renew at $3.99 (you can keep track of this via your Amazon account in the “Memberships & Subscriptions” section). Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

A more affordable solution in the fitness tracker wearable category is the Amazfit Band 5. This one features 15 day battery life, blood and oxygen level tracking, sleep monitoring, and more in a water resistant design at under $30 shipped. Alongside Alexa functionality, there is no membership fees required here. Learn more in our launch coverage.

While we are talking health and fitness, dive into today’s Gold smart scale sale where you’ll find models starting from under $13 Prime shipped with Apple Health and Google Fit support. Alongside the new Dick’s Sporting Goods July 4th Sale that takes up to 50% off  your next pair of runners, you can also score a new set of Apple workout buds from $100 right now. 

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker features:

  • More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.
  • Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.
  • Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.
  • Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.

