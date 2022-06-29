Take your pizza cooking adventures anywhere with these portable ovens from $180

Today only, Woot is offering the Gozney Roccbox Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven for $359.99 Prime shipped, while non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, it normally goes for $499 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This pizza oven can reach temperatures of over 932ºF which allows you to achieve the “ideal balance of thin base and perfectly puffed up, charged artisan crust” in only 60 seconds. There’s a built-in thermometer and retractable legs with dual-fuel burners to make it quite versatile all around. You can either use gas for convenience or a traditional wood fire depending on which you prefer. Plus, the insulation around the outside of this pizza oven makes it safe to touch even when cooking. Head below for an additional pizza oven deal at $180.

Also on sale at Woot, today only, is the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven at $179.99. For comparison, it retails for $370 when in stock elsewhere and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While the Pizzeria Pronto only reaches temperatures of 700ºF, it can still cook a pizza in just five minutes. You can run it for two hours on a single pound of propane which makes this the ideal portable pizza cooker to take with you on tailgating adventures, campouts, and more.

Don’t forget to check out the Anova Nano Sous Vide Cooker that’s on sale right now for an Amazon 2022 low of $99. It normally goes for $129 or more and now is one of the best times of the year to pick up this sous vide to join the unique cooking revolution. Then, swing by our home goods guide to find other ways to upgrade your cooking setup as we head into summer.

Gozney Roccbox Outdoor Pizza Oven features:

Reaching high temperatures of over 932ºF to give you the ideal balance of thin base and perfectly puffed up, charred artisan crust – in just 60 seconds. Comes with 5 year extended warranty when registered after purchase.

With inbuilt thermometer, retractable legs and detachable dual-fuel burners Roccbox is easy to transport and set up- just click the switch and start cooking! Includes professional grade pizza peel worth $85.

Offering the convenience of gas and tradition of wood fire, Gozney Roccbox comes complete with a gas burner as standard, and the option to buy a detachable wood burner as an additional accessory.

