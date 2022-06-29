Succulent meats await with Anova’s Nano Sous Vide Cooker matching Amazon’s 2022 low at $99

Amazon is now offering the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano for $99 shipped. Regularly $149 direct from Anova and Best Buy, where it is on sale for $100, it more typically sells in the $130 range at Amazon and is now matching 2022 low. The most affordable model in one of the best home sous vide brand’s lineup, the Nano delivers a premium water bath cooking solution without spending well over $150 n the higher-end machines. It can handle everything from meats and fish to veggies and more as well as being a great way to prepare foods for the grill this summer. “Nano is small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.“ You simply ready the meals for the water bath, drop them in there, and the Anova Nano takes care of the rest. More details below.

If you’re not partial to the brand name solution above, consider the Inkbird model instead. Currently dropping down to the $53 shipped range with an on-page coupon at Amazon, this one will deliver a similar setup for nearly half the price right now. Take a closer look right here.

Elsewhere in cooking deals, we are tracking solid offer on Char-Broil’s The Big Easy TRU-Infrared smoker/grill alongside even more in our home goods hub. The Vitamix summer at up to $100 off is in full swing and be sure to check out this ongoing price drop on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker Air Fryer while it’s back down at the Amazon 2022 low with as much as $110 in savings to be had. All of the details you need are in our deal coverage.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu. What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none. Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!