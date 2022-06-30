8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Wired Switch, Android, Windows Controller now back down to $28 for limited time

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for $27.99 shipped in both the grey and G Classic colorways. Regularly $35, this model only really ever goes on sale, like most 8Bitdo gear, during these Amazon Lightning offers. That means you only have another 11 hours or until it sells out before it jumps back up to the regular price. Now 20% off, this model is compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi with a pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, the usual four face buttons, back paddles, and shoulder triggers. It also works alongside the 8Bitdo customization software so you can re-map the buttons, modify the vibration, and adjust the trigger sensitivity, among other things. More details below.

If you’re not intersted in the multi-platform action and customizations on the 8Bitdo model, take a look at the standard PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch. You can land this one at $16 Prime shipped to bring a solid couch co-op gamepad to your Switch setup with a matte black finish and the detachable 10-foot cable.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on the SNES-style 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad down at $39.50 shippedon Amazon. Just be sure to scope out the latest release from the brand with its new Lite SE Bluetooth controller. Designed for increased accessibility, it features a with a nonslip mat on the bottom to hold it in place and you can get even more details on it in our launch coverage right here.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

