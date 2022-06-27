Score the SNES-style 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad while it’s down at $39.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the wireless 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad for $39.59 shipped in the classic SNES-style Gray and the G Classic Edition. Regularly $45 and rarely going for much less than this, this is within $1.50 of the lowest price we have tracked all year in those limited Lightning offers and the best price we can find. Compatible with Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and Android systems, this one delivers a wireless gamepad to your setup with clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, home and screenshot buttons, a USB-C charging cable, and a “perfect classic D-pad.” Clearly a notable notable option for Switch gamers, it is also a feature-rich solution for any of the compatible platforms when it comes to vintage titles that shine with a reliable D-pad. Head over to our launch coverage and down below for more details.

Right now, the 8Bitdo model above is coming in at slightly under the usually affordable PowerA wireless Switch controllers and they don’t include the wider system compatibility. But you could scoop up one of the brand’s wired models for much less. Starting in the $17 Prime shipped range, there is quite a large collection of designs to choose from alongside mappable back buttons and the onboard 3.5mm headset jack that makes for a great secondary couch co-op controller.

Be sure to explore the now live Nintendo Switch eShop summer sale to pad out your game library at a discount. You’ll find a host of Mario and Zelda games, among others, at some of the best prices in months. Just be sure to swing by our console game deals roundup for physical copies that are now at the same price as the eShop variants including Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

The one Controller to rule them all. Inspired by the classic game boy. Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot buttons and a USB-C connector!. Perfect classic d-pad. Controller mode X-input, D-input, Mac mode, Switch mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!