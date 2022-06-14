8BitDo launching new Lite SE Bluetooth controller aimed at increasing accessibility

Accessibility in gaming has always been an important step in increasing inclusivity for this great community, and now 8BitDo is taking steps to further this. With its new Lite SE Bluetooth Controller, the user will have access to all the buttons in one place with a nonslip mat on the bottom to hold it in place while gaming, which will greatly improve gaming ability for those with limited mobility. Pre-orders are open now and will be shipping in July.

8BitDo is a manufacturer of many different types of game controllers ranging from official Xbox options to wireless controllers for classic consoles such as the NES or SEGA Genesis. It is now expanding its Bluetooth controller lineup with the launch of its Lite SE controller that supports devices running Android 9.0 and above, Nintendo Switch consoles, and Raspberry Pis for cross-platform gaming. The compact and lightweight design of this controller allows for it to be easily tossed into a backpack and taken around wherever you go. The Lite SE was designed in collaboration with two 8BitDo community members: father and son, Andreas and Oskar Karlsson. Oskar has a physical disability that makes it very difficult for him to use typical game controllers, so 8BitDo worked with him and his father to design the Lite SE.

The Lite SE makes accessibility greater by bringing buttons that typically go on the sides or even backs of standard controllers to the front side, meaning the controller can lay flat on a surface with all controls being accessible. Bumpers and triggers are now standard buttons – just like your standard A, B, X, and Y – for a simplistic gaming experience. These buttons have less resistance compared to what you typically see on controllers and come alongside more sensitive joysticks to further improve the experience for those with limited mobility. The built-in battery can last up to 18 hours with a full recharge occurring in 1–2 hours over the USB-C port.

This all-new Bluetooth controller from 8BitDo is now available for pre-order at $34.99, with shipping set to begin July 15. If you or someone you know has limited mobility, thus making gaming difficult, then this may a controller to check out at its affordable price.

Increasing accessibility is paramount to increasing inclusivity in the gaming community, and it is great to see 8BitDo taking its own steps toward this. While the Lite SE controller is fairly simplistic and basic, it still has a place in making gaming more accessible. Of course, it’s no Xbox Adaptive Controller, but it also doesn’t cost $100 and still serves a purpose for mobile gaming across various platforms.

