Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A1 2nd Gen Speaker packs in its signature sound at new low of $176

Amazon is now offering the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Generation Bluetooth Speaker for $176.15 shipped. With a list price of $250, this speaker has more recently gone for around the $215 price point with this deal marking a new all-time low and beating out our previous mention by $9. This Bluetooth speaker is ready to deliver “Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound” for up to 18 hours in a compact form factor with a peak output of 2x140W. It is also IP67 certified for being waterproof and dust-resistant so you don’t have to worry about damage while taking it on the go. The Beosound A1 also features Alexa Wake Word support so you can use the voice assistant to control your music, volume, and more. The Beosonic Tuning in the Bang & Olufsen app lets you set a customized EQ for your music. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still go with a name brand, be sure to check out the Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $149. Just like the Bang & Olufsen option above, this Bose speaker features an IP67 waterproof rating with a slightly lower battery life at 12 hours of playback on a single charge. The PositionIQ technology will detect how the speaker is placed to make sure the sound output is natural and lifelike. The rugged utility loop allows you to easily hang the speaker while working in areas where there may not be a safe place to set the speaker down. Using Bose’s Connect app, you will gain full control over the speaker with software updates and customizable settings being available.

Amazon has also kicked off a notable summer JBL portable Bluetooth speaker sale with deals starting for under $30. You can go with the JBL Go 3 at $30 which is matching the all-time Amazon low price or there is a deal on the more powerful Flip 5 model at just under $100.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Generation Speaker features:

Take Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound with you, thanks to Beosound A1’s superior audio performance. With a peak power of 2×140 watts as well as an aptXTM adaptive codec to improve sound performance, this small speaker punches well above its weight.

