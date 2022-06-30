Samsung’s new 2022 model 300MB/s USB-C Flash Drives hit Amazon all-time lows from $12

Amazon is now offering Samsung’s 2022 model 64GB USB Type-C/USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model fetches $20 directly from Samsung and hit Amazon at $18 back in April before dropping to today’s all-time low. You’ll also find the 128GB and 256GB models at the lowest we have tracked with respective $22.99 and $37.99 price tags. Supported by Samsung NAND flash and with a design that fits in the palm of your hand, these drives deliver up to 300MB/s (“4GB files in just 15 seconds”) alongside USB-C connectivity and backwards compatible USB 3.0/2.0 support. According to Samsung, they are also water-, shock-, magnet-, temperature-, and X-ray-proof with an included 5-year warranty. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the latest from Samsung above, dive into Amazon’s latest PNY memory sale. Alongside a host of deals on its microSD cards, you’ll also find some basic USB flash drives for even less than the models above. With some bulk options now marked down, you’ll find some models for as low as $3 per flash drive, and while they aren’t as new and high-tech as the option above, they will deliver some simple EDC storage for much less.

Alongside this all-time low on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 flash drive, we are also tracking a solid offer on the more robust SanDisk aluminum 1,050MB/s portable 1TB G-DRIVE SSD. Now matching the Amazon all-time low at $150 shipped, you can get a closer look at what this model can bring to your on-the-go and at-home storage kit in today’s coverage right here.

Samsung Type-C USB Flash Drive features:

USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 15 seconds with up to 300MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

ALWAYS CONNECTED: USB-C is compatible across devices, including laptops, tablets, phones and cameras, with enough space for 15,930 photos or maximum 3 hours of 4K video; With up to 256GB of storage space, this pocket-sized thumb drive comes in handy wherever you go

