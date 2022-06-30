Add four 300-lumen LED flashlights to your emergency kit for $3 each, now $12.50 (50% off)

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Eveready 300-lumen LED Flashlights for $12.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, saving 50% from its normal going rate. Not only that, you’ll find that these are just over $3 each, making them some of the most budget-friendly lights that we’ve seen. Every emergency kit (or even just camping bag) should have at least one flashlight in it, ready to go at all times. Today’s deal delivers four IPX4 water-resistant flashlights which are also impact-rated for up to one meter drops. The LEDs deliver 300 lumens on high brightness and can be seen for “up to 180 meters away.” Plus, these lights run on AAA batteries, which means you can have spares on hand at all times should they start to run dead. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to budget-focused flashlights, at just over $3 each, it’ll be hard to beat the value of today’s lead deal. However, if you only need one, then we recommend checking out the OLIGHT I3E EOS. It’s available at Amazon for just under $10 and uses a single AAA battery to deliver up to 90 lumens of brightness. Just keep in mind that it’s only a single flashlight and not four, though the OLIGHT is much smaller than the Eveready models on sale above.

Are you planning to go camping? Well, then consider picking up a JBL Bluetooth speaker on sale now from under $30. There’s up to 40% in savings available here and you’ll find that these deals are great for going out on the campsite and still enjoying movies, music, and more.

Eveready LED Flashlight features:

Four (4) EVEREADY Tactical Lights, operate on three (3) AAA batteries (not included)

Handheld flashlight is up to 4x brighter than standard LED technology with manual focusing that lets you switch from a spot beam to a wide beam by pulling out the lens

Light, compact lanyard flashlight is easy to handle for everyday tasks like DIY projects, and has an easy to operate push button tail switch

LED flashlight delivers 300 lumens of light on high and illuminates up to 180 meters away for bright light even in large areas

IPX4 water resistant flashlight works after splashing water on all sides and sustains impact up to 1 meter for a rugged tactical light that’s reliable in a range of conditions

Small metal flashlight is easy to handle and comes with a flashlight lanyard to help you keep a grip on it

Trust in EVEREADY for dependable lights that perform reliably in everyday situations

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!