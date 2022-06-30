You can own a G.I. Joe Cobra H.I.S.S. vehicle thanks to Hasbro’s latest crowdfunded HasLab Project

Crowdfunding is one of the best ways to bring niche products to market, and Hasbro is now utilizing its HasLab platform to bring a new G.I. Joe model to your home. The model has already reached its minimum goal of 8,000 backers with additional bonuses possible if further goals are reached.

G.I. Joe is a staple of many adult childhoods with the classic models and figures still seeing the rounds. Hasbro is now expanding the large collection of G.I. toys out there with the new Cobra H.I.S.S. vehicle. When it comes to launching more niche market products or those that the company doesn’t expect to have as wide of an appeal as others, Hasbro utilizes its HasLab crowdfunding platform to “test the waters” with the product only going into mass production if the target is hit. This new G.I. Joe model, which had its debut on June 29, reached its crowdfunding goal in less than a day. This means the H.I.S.S. will go into production, but it doesn’t mean there isn’t still a reason to back it. Just like some projects on Kickstarter, there are a handful of stretch goals that will be revealed once they are reached.

While this crowdfunding effort is focused on the H.I.S.S. vehicle, those who back the project before the end of July 6 ET will get an additional Cobra H.I.S.S. Tactician Figurine. In case you were wondering, H.I.S.S. stands for High Speed Sentry. This vehicle will contain an “astounding level of detail and features allowing for myriad posing and display options.” The battery-powered interior and exterior LED lighting features add some flare to this standout model with a Cobra logo being projected out in front of the vehicle. There is even cargo space in the rear with a hatch that folds down. Your Tactician figurine will be perfectly prepared for the battles that lie ahead with a five-point safety harness and the ability to position the figurine’s hands on the controls.

Speaking of stretch goals, the first has already been reached! This goal unlocked the Double Diablo Cannons Accessory that will be included with every backer’s H.I.S.S. These removable side cannons can be telescoped in or away from the vehicle to make way for aiming at those Joes. If you want to know what the other stretch goals unlock, you’ll just have to wait and see as they are classified until the goal is reached.

Availability

Since this project has reached its minimum target, it will enter into production. Hasbro expects shipping for this model and any accessories that come with it to start next Fall (2023). HasLab projects are similar to Kickstarter projects in that they require initial funding to launch into full-scale production. If you really want that Cobra figurine alongside the vehicle, then be sure to place your backing of $299.99 before July 6 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Otherwise, this project will continue accepting backers until August 15, 2022.

9to5Toys’ Take

I personally haven’t seen any of the G.I. Joe movies or TV shows mainly due to it not being a big deal in my generation growing up. However, it is still great to see this decades-old property continuing to thrive with people still hungry for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!