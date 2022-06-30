Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker with 20-hr. battery hits lowest price in months at $250 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300 like it currently fetches directly from Marshall, it more typically goes for $280 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since January. Alongside the removable handle with a plushy brass interior, you’re looking at the brand’s usual retro-style design with both smartphone and onboard top-mounted controls for dialing in your ideal tone. It features 20 hours of portable playback time with “True Stereophonic” audio – a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – and an IPX2 waterproof rating to keep it safe outdoors this summer. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and head below for more.

You can save $100 and stay in the Marshall ecosystem with the Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker. This one isn’t going to be able to pump out as much power as the Kilburn, but it’s even more portable and comes in at $150 shipped on Amazon. Just make sure you hit up our hands-on impressions piece for the latest model Emberton right here.

For something even more affordable, dive into the latest Amazon JBL summer sale. You’ll find a wide range of colorways available that are now matching the Amazon all-time low with deals starting from just $30 shipped. Then swing by our portable Bluetooth speaker deal hub for even more more offers including this discount on the Tribit XSound Mega model.

Marshall Kilburn II features:

20+ HOURS OF PORTABLE PLAYTIME: Kilburn II weighs just 5.5 lbs and offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its compact size and guitar inspired carrying strap make it perfect to take with you

MULTI-DIRECTIONAL SOUND: This stout-hearted hero utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. Powered by 36 watts, its pronounced and articulate sound pushes the boundaries for a speaker of this size

BLUETOOTH 5.0 aptX: Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 aptX technology for wireless music play. Play music with any Bluetooth device at a range of up to 33 ft away from the speaker

