Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker $70 (30% off), more

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is offering its XSound Mega Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 shipped. Down 30% from its normal going rate of $100, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Designed to deliver “extra loud sound with deep bass,” this portable Bluetooth speaker leverages 30W full-range titanium drivers as well as Tribit’s exclusive XBass boost technology. There are three different EQ options including XBass, music, and audiobook depending on what content you’re listening to with this speaker. Should you have a party or get together planned for this coming holiday weekend, then this speaker is a must for enjoying tunes outside thanks to its weatherproof design. The battery should last around 20 hours before it’s time to plug back in too, and then when it does start to die, you can plug in with USB-C to ensure that it tops off quickly.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Extra Loud Sound with Deep Bass: Your ears will be happy when they hear loud astonishing sound, which provides crisp treble, defined mids, and clear highs, all thanks to the 30W full-range titanium drivers. Tribit’s exclusive Xbass boosts bass frequencies by 2-3dB at the same power playback. Music-Synced LED Lights Show: The multi-color LEDs sync with the rhythm of music providing an immersive, dazzling light show, enriching both auditory and visual experience to the max. Fill your party with exceptionally clear sounds and 3 stunning lights effects in minutes. Keeps the party going and all your guests entertained with this fantastic speaker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!