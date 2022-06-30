Merrell’s Flash Sale takes 25% off Moab styles + 40-60% off outlet from $10

Merrell is having a Flash Sale and offering 25% off Moab 2 styles as well as 40 to 60% off outlet. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Moab 2 Mid Boots that are currently marked down to $109. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $145. This style is currently waterproof and features a breathable mesh lining. It also has a protective toe cap and supportive cushioning. Plus, it has a slip-resistant traction, which is great for wet surfaces. With over 750 reviews from Merrell customers, these shoes are rated 4.1/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

