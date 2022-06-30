Satechi’s sitewide July 4th sale takes 20% off entire collection of Mac and Apple accessories

After seeing Twelve South set the pace, Satechi is now following up with a sitewide sale of its own in honor of Independence Day. This time around, applying code JULY20 will take 20% off its entire staple of Apple accessories with free shipping in orders over $40. Unlike previous sales, this applies to everything at checkout and doesn’t require hitting a minimum order total. Headining is the Satechi Pro Hub Max at $79.99. Down from $100, this is matching the second-best price to date at $20 off and comes within $5 of the all-time low set once before. Head below for a closer look at what to expect as well as our other top picks from the Satechi July 4th sale.

As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its new Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable inclusions in the Satechi July 4th sale:

If you’re more partial to the leather stylings over Satechi’s signature aluminum look, Twelve South is also celebrating July 4th with a sale of its own. Discounting a selection of some of the brand’s more popular offerings, you’ll find everything from cases to stands and more at some of the best prices to date. All of our top picks are right here.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup.

