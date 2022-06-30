Twelve South July 4th sale delivers best prices of the year on Apple accessories at up to 60% off

Twelve South today is joining in on the July 4th savings by launching its annual Independence Day sale. This time around, you’ll be able to save as much as 60% on its selection of in-house Apple accessories, most of which are sitting at the lowest prices of the year. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50. Twelve South makes some of our favorite gadgets to supplement your Mac, iPad, or iPhone setups and now score the best discounts of the year across everything included on this landing page. It’s hard to pick out just a single highlight, so we rounded up all of the best offers down below. Or you could just shop everything right here and cut right to the chase.

If you’re looking for some inspiration to shop today’s sale, go have a look at all of our recent pieces on the latest Twelve South gear. Ranging from a hands-on look at the new BackPack shelf for M1 iMac to refreshed leather iPad Pro covers and more, these should give you some extra insight into why Twelve South is a favorite here at 9to5. Otherwise, check out these top picks:

Twelve South July 4th sale:

Mac accessories in the sale:

While it isn’t included in today’s July 4th sale, you’ll still want to go check out the Twelve South HiRise 3 that we just reviewed. As the latest in our series of Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on pieces, we take a look to see how the brand’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station stacks up.

BackPack for M1 iMac features:

BackPack for 24” iMac is designed exclusively for the colorful new iMac. The sleek aluminum BackPack shelf quickly and seamlessly attaches to the back of your iMac stand. Use BackPack to declutter your desk by hiding portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your iMac, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If the back of your iMac faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards or a welcome sign. Clean up or dress up your workspace with Backpack.

