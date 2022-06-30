Shure’s pro MV7 USB Podcast Microphone sees first discount to $219, plus MV7X XLR at $149

Amazon now offers the Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone for $219 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is a new all-time low at Amazon as well as a rare discount and the very first we’ve tracked via the retailer at $30 off. Shure’s higher-end MV7 USB microphone is just as capable for podcasting as it is for streaming over Twitch and more. I’ve personally been using it for both over the last year, and am a big fan of its USB-powered design, built-in headphone output, and touch panel for tweaking settings on the fly. Shure MV7’s premium construction is also complemented by adjustable recording patterns, balanced tones, and a various presets that let you turn the plug-n-play microphone into a fully-professional XLR model as your setup grows. Head below for more.

If you already have an audio interface in your recording setup, the Shure MV7X XLR Microphone is also on sale today at Amazon. Down to $149, this one typically fetches $179 and is now sitting at a match of the all-time low and our previous mention. Today’s discount is also only the second markdown to date. The biggest difference between the MV7X XLR and the lead deal is right in the name. While the model above works over USB and XLR, this offering only supports the latter. So it won’t be as accompanying to new users out of the box, but delivers much of the same pro recording quality and features for those who plan on pairing it with another piece of gear.

Earlier in the year, we also took a hands-on look at the new PreSonus Dynamic USB mic. This offering is certainly worth a look as an alternative outside of the Shure stable, and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review dives into al of the notable features. It sports USB connectivity to go alongside built-in vocal FX and other ways to improve your recording setup.

Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone features:

The Shure MV7 is a professional-quality USB/XLR dynamic microphone inspired by the legendary SM7B, ideal for close mic applications that require vocal intelligibility with a balanced tone. A touch panel interface on the microphone itself provides control over microphone gain, headphone level, monitor mix, and muting, and the ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop Application allows users to save their own presets or enable auto-gain, compression, and EQ presets for easy real-time audio processing.

