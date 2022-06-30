Amp up your summer workouts with GNC protein/supplement Gold Box deals from $10.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GNC’s official Amazon storefront is now offering up to 20% off the going rates from $10.50. One notable offer is the 2-pack (4.02-pounds) of GNC AMP Sustained Protein Blend for $57.58 shipped. Regularly up to $72, this is a new Amazon 2022 low and the best price we can find. It contains four protein sources including native whey isolate, micellar casein, egg whites, and whey hydrolysate for “7-hour sustained protein for on-demand muscle fuel.” Its also delivers essential BCAAs, a gluten-free recipe, and “fueling anabolic muscle support.” But there are plenty of GNC supplements and vitamins on sale below.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is loaded with brand name GNC health products starting from $10.50 Prime shipped. You’ll find deals on herbal supplements, fish oil, amino blends, turmeric tablets, BCAAs, additional protein blends, and much more. Everything is organized on this set of landing pages for you.

Head over to our fashion deal hub to update your workout and hiking apparel including up to 30% off at Nike. Then check out this new all-time low on eufy’s latest HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale P2 Pro. This is only the second notable discount we have tracked on the brand’s new smart model and you can get a full breakdown of the spec sheet, historical pricing, and more in yesterday’s deal coverage.

GNC AMP Sustained Protein features:

GNC AMP Sustained is an innovative dietary supplement containing four protein sources, including native whey isolate, micellar casein, egg whites, and whey hydrolysate, delivering seven hours of sustained protein release throughout the day. Our unique blend harnesses the power of two distinct protein sources; Rapid release protein for immediate muscle fuel and 7-hour sustained protein for on-demand muscle fuel, support, and recovery. Our formula delivers the complete range of protein your body requires to perform like never before.

