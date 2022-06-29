eufy’s new HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale P2 Pro tracks 16 metrics at low of $60 (Save $20)

Anker’s official eufyHome Amazon storefront now offers its Smart Scale P2 Pro for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, this is only the second discount to date at $20 off while marking a new all-time low. Having just launched back in April, Anker’s latest smart scale delivers its most capable addition to your workout kit yet. Alongside just tracking weight, body fat, and some of the usual metrics over Wi-Fi, there are 16 different measurements it can take for offering feedback on improved workouts and the like. Some of the more notable stats include bioelectrical impedance analysis, heart rate, visceral fat, and more, all of which combines to create a virtual avatar to view results in real time. Plus, there’s integration with HealthKit, Google Fit, and more.

Also on sale at Amazon, the eufy Smart Scale C1 delivers a more affordable fitness companion at $25.49. This one normally fetches $33 and is sitting at the best price since the end of last year. It might not be as capable of a smart scale as the all-new P2 Pro model, but will handle tracking weight alongside 11 other metrics on your overall health and wellbeing. There’s much of the same Apple Health integration, too.

As far as wrist-worn fitness companions go, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on Apple Watch SE 44mm. Delivering a $100 discount with just about all of Apple’s usual exercise tracking features in tow, this affordable wearable is now even more so at $209.

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

