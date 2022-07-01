9to5Toys Daily: July 1, 2022 – Best July 4th weekend Apple, Samsung, and Sonos deals

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/07/9to5Toys-Daily-7122-11.01-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: June 30, 2022 – M1 MacBook Pro $199 o...
9to5Toys Daily: June 10, 2022 – Mac Studio $100 off, ...
9to5Toys Daily: May 4, 2022 – Best Star Wars Day deal...
9to5Toys Daily: June 13, 2022 – iPad mini 6 from $400...
9to5Toys Daily: June 22, 2022 – iPad Smart Folios fro...
9to5Toys Daily: June 20, 2022 – Apple TV 4K $49 off, ...
9to5Toys Daily: June 16, 2022 – Save on Apple Watch S...
9to5Toys Daily: June 17, 2022 – M1 Pro MacBook Pro $2...
Load more...
Show More Comments