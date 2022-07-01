Best Buy’s annual July 4th sale goes live with iPad Air 4, HomePod mini bundles, more

July 4th weekend is finally here, and Best Buy is launching its annual Independence Day holiday sale. Delivering a collection of discounts on everything from iPads to HomePod mini bundles, smart TVs, Google Nest gear, and more, shipping is free on just about everything with in-store pickup being available, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy July 4th sale event.

While you’ll find a massive assortment of discounts in the latest Best Buy July 4th sale, a top pick has to be Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4. Available in all five colors, you can score the Wi-Fi 64GB model for $499.99. Down from the original $599, today’s offer is the best in over a month and the third-best discounts to date at $99 off. Plus, elevated storage capacity models are up to $149 off, too.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Another notable offer in the Best Buy July 4th sale is bundling a pair of HomePod mini together at $189.99. Certainly not the best we’ve seen to date, you can score two of Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speakers on sale for one of the first times this year. Discounts have been few and far between so far in 2022, so if you’ve been waiting for a discount, now is your chance to avoid paying retail. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Other Best Buy July 4th discounts include:

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

