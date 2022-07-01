Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Android TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz refresh rate hits $600 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $599.96 shipped. Marking the second-best price to date at within a cent of the all-time low, today’s offer is down from $750 in order to save you $150. Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) and all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not quite as premium of an experience for the home theater, this Hisense ULED 4K TV delivers much of the same Android TV features in a 55-inch design. Sitting at $430 courtesy of Amazon, this model lacks the HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well as some of the other more premium specs, but upgrades the television for less with a smart offering.

Amazon is also rolling out some early Prime Day discounts on a range of 4K Fire TV edition models well ahead of the summer sale festivities this year. Featuring a wide range of options from Toshiba, Best Buy, and its in-house displays, the 4K deals start from $200 with other models down at just $90. These are some more affordable solutions with even steeper discounts attached.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

