Totallee launches huge up to 70% off July 4th sale: MagSafe iPhone 13 case $11.50, more

Totallee – one of our favorite minimalist iPhone case makers and a mainstay in our yearly best of roundup – is now offering one of its best sales of the year with up to 70% off everything. Undercutting its last holiday event, you can now use code HAPPYJULY50 via its official Amazon storefront to knock an additional 50% off anything you find there including its latest minimalist iPhone case lineup, screen protectors, car mounts, charging pads, and even covers for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel handsets. Head below for more details on the Totallee 4th of July sale.

Totallee minimalist iPhone case lineup now 50% off for July 4th

While everything you find on its Amazon storefront will drop an extra 50% with the code above, there are some already marked down models eligible here to maximize your savings. One such option is the Hybrid Clear iPhone 13 MagSafe Case that is regularly $39 and currently listed at $22.99 on Amazon. Using code HAPPYJULY50, your total will drop to just $11.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

That’s over 70% off and the best price we have ever tracked on the brand’s clear MagSafe offering. This is a branding-free, ultra-thin, minimalist iPhone case that is both one of the best in the business and now at the same price as some no-name options. Get a closer look in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review.

The 4th of July Totallee deals don’t stop there. As we mentioned above, its entire minimalist iPhone case lineup is eligible for the sale. Here are some quick links to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini models, plus you can find everything else waiting for you right here (just remember to use the code above).

Totallee Hybrid Clear iPhone 13 MagSafe Case features:

ULTIMATE PROTECTION. Show off your iPhone’s design while adding rugged protection. This hybrid case features a clear backplate and a shock-absorbing TPU bumper

EXTRA GRIP. The sides of this durable iPhone 13 case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this iPhone 13 case doesn’t turn yellow. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible TPU that is more durable and offers impact protection. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Contact totallee directly to take advantage of your warranty

