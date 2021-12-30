Tested: Totallee’s new Hybrid iPhone 13 Case brings MagSafe to the lineup for the first time

Let’s dive into the new Totallee iPhone 13 MagSafe Case: Totallee’s barely there iPhone cases have been lauded across the inter-webs for the super-thin approach, branding-free design, and lightweight form factor, but one thing has always been missing here: built-in MagSafe functionality. 9to5Toys readers will already know it just recently brought that familiar MagSafe logo and built-in magnetic functionality to its lineup when it launched the first-of-its-kind model to its lineup earlier this month, and now it’s time to take a hands-on look. Head below for our review of the Totallee Transparent iPhone 13 MagSafe Case as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Totallee iPhone 13 MagSafe Case review

Anyone who has read any coverage across the 9to5 network on iPhone cases will know how much of a fan we are here, and the MagSafe case is much of the same with that familiar logo on the back. In fact, Totallee’s designs and cases have been featured on a plethora of sites and sit atop many of the best-of lists (in the minimalist category) for a reason. They are simply just some of the best out there when it comes to folks that just don’t want loads of protection and would rather some lightweight scratch protection with the usual raised lips to keep the display and camera array from rubbing up against tabletops and the like.

The new Totallee Transparent iPhone 13 MagSafe Case is just another option in the brand’s lineup that ticks all of these boxes and more.

All of the same specs found in our review of its previously released iPhone 13 lineup are here, including the 30-day money-back option and the never-yellow claims (some folks say this isn’t true, but I have never had one yellow on me over the last few years).

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Nearly weightless

No branding or logos

MagSafe built-in

Raised lip around the camera and display

Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 13 case

iPhone 13 case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow

30-day money-back guarantee

9to5Toys’ Take

Totallee has once again provided a case worthy of its well-celebrated lineup of iPhone 13 cases with the new MagSafe model. You might suggest the only real negative here is that it’s really just more of the same with a MagSafe logo on the back considering its already available models are so thin, most, if not all, MagSafe applications are compatible anyway. So you’re really just opting for a Totallee case with a MagSafe-like logo, but at the same price as everything else it offers in terms of iPhone 13 covers, it has really just diversified the lineup aesthetically speaking.

On that note, and as I mentioned in our launch coverage here, the only real issues for me is that there is only one colorway treatment available in the Totallee lineup with the magnetic logo on the back – totally clear with a black TPU-style bumper surrounding the outer edge. Some folks, myself included, would appreciate some additional color options or even a completely translucent approach, but that might very well hit down the line at some point anyway. But as of right now, there is only one model in the Totallee MagSafe lineup, and it has got the black bumper frame on it.

While some might suggest the regularly $39 price tag is just simply too much for something that is this inherently minimalist and thin, which does seem like an understandable criticism, if you’re into this kind of thing, it really doesn’t get much better. But you can simply just use our exclusive discount code to knock 30% off through the end of the year anyway: 9TO5MAC30. More details for the running promotion can be found right here.

