OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB just launched in US with free OnePlus Buds Pro from $919 ($1,119 value)

OnePlus is now offering its all-new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone for $969 shipped with bundled OnePlus Buds Pro thrown in. Normally fetching that for the handset alone, you’re getting $150 in value added in on the newly-released higher storage capacity device. Those upgrading from an existing OnePlus handset can also save an extra $50, as well. OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. And don’t forget all of the features of the OnePlus Watch which you can read up on right here. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to score the earbuds themselves to pair with an existing handset from the brand, the OnePlus Buds Pro are also on sale today. Discounting all three models, including the all-new Radiant Silver colorway, you can now score the best prices of the year at $99.99. Down from $150, this is 33% in savings, $20 under our previous mention, and a new 2022 low. Delivering the latest flagship true wireless earbuds from OnePlus, the Buds Pro pack active noise cancellation features alongside fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Speaking of flagship Android smartphone, this week also saw the best price to date go live on one of Samsung’s latest offerings. Packing a folding form-factor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is now sitting at $1,250 following a notable $550 price cut at Amazon.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

