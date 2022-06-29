Save $150 on Segway’s summer-ready electric Ninebot Kickscooter Max at $750 (2022 low)

Wellbots is currently offering the Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max for $749.99 shipped when code DAD150 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer is matching the 2022 low at $150 off while undercutting Amazon’s concurrent discount by $130. With summer weather setting in, now is the perfect time to lock-in an electric ride for the upcoming months and Segway’s Ninebot Max delivers just the solution. This electric scooter arrives with a 350W motor that can have you cruising up and down the streets at up to 18.6 MPH. There’s also a 40-mile range for handling everything from trips to the store to everyday work commuting, or even just joyrides around the block. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Sure it might not be on sale, but the $550 going rate is already more affordable as is and delivers a chance to cruise around for far less cash. You aren’t looking at quite as premium of a build, but the ride still offers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features for $200 less.

While the Ninebot ES4 from Segway is still on sale at a 2022 low right now, our Green Deals guide is packed with some other environmentally-friendly offers now that we’re halfway through the week. Most notably, you can still save on a pair of popular Rad Power Bikes, which sport classic designs and 45-mile ranges at 2022 lows of $1,399. If you’ve been waiting for summer to roll around with some e-bike discounts, these $200 price cuts are worth a look to spend the next few months cruising around town in style.

Segway Ninebot Scooter MAX features:

Navigate the streets easily on this dark gray Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter. The long battery life gives you uninterrupted rides, while the anti-lock braking system and self-healing tires provide safety and rider comfort. This Segway Ninebot Max folding electric kick scooter features a folding design for easy portability and storage.

