Clean dirt and grime with pressure washer accessories from $14 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tool Daily (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of pressure washing accessories from $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Undercarriage Cleaner for $33.99. For comparison, you’d normally spend $45 for this and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen once before. Designed to go on the end of your pressure washer, you’ll find that this is a simple way to clean the underside of your car. Wondering why that’s crucial to do? Well, during the winter, there’s salt and other corrosive liquids placed on the road to eat away at ice and snow. When driving on this, you’ll find that it can accelerate rusting underneath your car…until you clean it off. That’s where the undercarriage cleaner comes into play, as it makes it a simple task to blast away winter grime from your vehicle once the temperature gets colder again. Check out Amazon for more deals and then head below for additional ways to save.

If you don’t need to clean the underside of your vehicle in the winter, then we recommend you connect this foam canon from today’s sale to the end of your pressure washer. It makes giving your car a bath to remove salt and brine a simple task; one that can be done at home without going to the car wash and having to pay a fee each time to clean your vehicle. Coming in at $14, you’ll also get backup nozzles for regular use with the pressure washer.

Don’t forget to check out the Greenworks July 4th sale that’s going on this weekend. Currently an extra 20% off, you’ll find that there are electric mowers, trimmers, and more on sale here at 2022 lows. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your outdoor kit.

Tool Daily Undercarriage Cleaner features:

2 functions-in-1 Pressure Washer Undercarriage Cleaner(Length: 15.5 inch, Height: 4.9 inch), 1-piece 90 degree angled wand( Length: 13 inch, Height: 3.7 inch）and 2-pieces 16 inch pressure washer extension wand. All parts have 1/4″ Quick Connect.All parts have 1/4″ Quick Connect.

Pull out the nut of the pivoting coupler at the end of cleaner. Then rotate the pivoting coupler to the end. Finally the nut will lock automatically.

Easy to clean and avoid crawling under the vehicle. Undercarriage washer is to clean road dirt, oil and fuel contamination under trucks, SUVs, cars, commercial vehicles and trailers. It works as under carriage power washer.

