Acer’s 31.5-inch curved 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor reaches new low at $270 (Save 36%)

Amazon is now offering the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1080p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $424.50, this 36% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this monitor, beating our previous mention by $72. Coming with a VA panel, this monitor features Adaptive-Sync technology to synchronize your monitor’s refresh rate to the game FPS for a smooth, tear-free experience. The 1500R curve seen here will also help increase immersion while also reducing overall eye strain. You can even connect this monitor to your computer over USB and use the Display Widget Utility software to adjust settings such as color profiles. COnnectivity is handled by the two HDMI ports or the single DisplayPort input. Head below for more.

Creating a minimalist, clean setup can dramatically change the way you feel while sitting at your desk. While the included stand is nice, you may want to go with a different mount for more ergonomics, as well as looks. You could pick up the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Desk Mount for $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. This mount uses an adjustable gas spring to support the majority of the monitor weight, making adjustments effortless. Desk mounting is handled by either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet option requiring a hold through your desktop, but ultimately having cleaner look. When considering future monitor upgrades, this mount can handle screens up to 32-inches and weigh up to 17.6 pounds using the VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm mounting points.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like today’s monitor. BenQ has its MOBIUZ lineup of gaming monitors with its 27-inch 165Hz 1440p model reaching its new low of $350. The HDR performance here netted it the VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification with BenQ’s HDRi technology ensuring great performance no matter the condition.

Acer Nitro 31.5-inch 1080p 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Gamers will particularly appreciate the 1ms response time and fast refresh rates thanks to the Adaptive-Sync technology product that matches the refresh rate of your monitor with your graphics card. The result is a smooth, tear-free experience in gaming and video playback applications.

Fast response time of 1ms enhanced gamers’ in-game experience. No matter the fast-moving action or any dramatic transitions will be all rendered smoothly without the annoying effects of smearing or ghosting.

Let the game world surround you and fill your peripheral vision with its 1500R curved screen and cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio. There’s even more screen on offer thanks to the ZeroFrame, narrow-bezel design.

