BenQ’s MOBIUZ 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor reaches new low at $350 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the BenQ MOBIUZ 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $400, this 13% discount, or $50 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This IPS monitor utilizes its HDRi technology to provide different levels of HDR performance depending on the application with its VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Plus you will be able to use this monitor with game consoles at up to 120Hz with the resolution varying by the console. You also get a 2.1-channel audio setup with dual speakers and a 5W subwoofer with connectivity handled by two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input. Head below for more.

While the inclusion of a height-adjustable stand is a nice touch, your desk space may be limited and the footprint of this stand is fairly large. In that case, you may be interested in this MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $40. This option uses an adjustable gas spring to support the weight of a monitor up to 32-inches in size or up to 17.6 pounds. The arm this mount is based around will give you a full range of motion and adjustability for great ergonomics plus integrated cable management so the cords stay off your desk. When it comes to mounting to your desk, you could go with either the c-clamp or grommet clamp with the grommet clamp creating a cleaner look with the need for a hole in the desktop.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Right now you can also pick up the HP 27-inch Curved OMEN 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $430 which is a new all-time low. In addition to that deal, you could also grab the LG 49-inch 32:9 UltraWide 1440p Monitor for $1,200.

BenQ MOBIUZ 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience endless immersion with EX2710Q 27” QHD IPS 165Hz gaming monitor. This display is purpose-built to amplify intensity with HDRi, Game Mode, and other visual optimizers, along with stellar treVolo speakers. Plus, BenQ proprietary eye-care and the ergonomic adjustable stand look out for your comfort while you’re focused on the action.

