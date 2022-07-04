Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Meridian 157, Kenshō, Toybox, Paths of Atlantis, more

We have now organized all of the best July 4th Mac and iOS app deals down below. Just be sure to also scope out this offer on Apple Watch Series 7, discounts on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros, as well as the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $449 off. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Meridian 157: Chapter 1, Kenshō, Egyptian Senet, Toybox, Paths of Atlantis, and more. Head below for a complete at today’s best July 4th Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Toybox: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Seismometer – Earthquake Alarm: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Exif Viewer – Photo Metadata: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Recent Contacts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Meridian 157: Chapter 1: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brushstroke: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Just Talk!: $2 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NOAA Marine Weather Premium: $29 (Reg. $37)

Mac:Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: b-hyve pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Secret of Crimson Manor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jay – Tweet from your Watch: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Symphony Pro – Music Notation: $13 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Puffin Browser Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $11 (Reg. $12)

While searching for the anomaly, you find yourself trapped inside a facility on a remote sub-Arctic island. What is this place? Who built it? Why was it left abandoned? Explore the uninhabited complex you now find yourself trapped in, but be warned: you might not be as alone as you think…

