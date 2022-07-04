Best July 4th game deals: Spider-Man, GTA V, Gran Turismo 7, ASTRAL CHAIN, Mario, more

In todayâ€™s best July 4th game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesÂ on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently matched via the Best Buy eBay store, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked there, only the third time it has been down this low, and the best we can find. This is is a notable chance to add the latest Insomniac Spidey title to your library before the next full sequel hits. It stars Peter Parkerâ€™s protege Miles Morales in his attempt to take down a pair of warring factions on the streets of New York. Morales brings some interesting abilities to the fight alongside the usual acrobatic web slinging including aÂ bio-electric venom blast as well as a covert camouflage power. Head below for more July 4th game deals including Grand Theft Auto V on PS5/Series X, Gran Turismo 7, Disco Elysium, Death Stranding, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.Â
Todayâ€™s best game deals:
***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40
***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6
***Xbox/Bethesda Showcase:Â Starfield, Diablo IV, OW 2, more
- Grand Theft Auto V PS5/Series X $20 (Reg. $40)
- Gran Turismo 7 PS5 $59.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tom Clancyâ€™s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Disco Elysium â€“ The Final Cut eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- MulakaeShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected eShop $24 (Reg. $40)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition $25 (Reg. $30)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassinâ€™s Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition $40 (Reg. $100)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshiâ€™s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $42 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars KOTOR Switch $11 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three HopesÂ $50 (Reg. $60)
- ASTRAL CHAIN Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt eShop $19.99 (Reg. $30)
- Hotline Miami Collection eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Cadence of Hyrule eShop $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Broforce eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- PokÃ©mon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us PSN $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $10 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on PSN
- Just Dance 2022 Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Xbox $24 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2Â Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 from $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei V Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hades eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $30)Â
- Cave Story+ eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawkâ€™s Pro Skater 1 + 2 eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Releases on Friday
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition $26 (Reg. $30)
- Dark Souls Remastered $15 (Reg. $30)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIÂ pre-orderÂ $70
- One Piece OdysseyÂ pre-orderÂ $60
- Dying Light 2 Stay HumanÂ $40Â (Reg. $60)
- Elden RingÂ $48Â (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Gotham KnightsÂ pre-orderÂ $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-orderÂ $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-orderÂ $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-orderÂ $60
- Live A Live pre-orderÂ $50
- Bayonetta 3Â pre-orderÂ $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga CollectionÂ pre-orderÂ $40
- PS4,Â PS5,Â Xbox,Â Nintendo Switch
July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 Itâ€™s About Time and more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games:Â God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB iconsÂ into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-playÂ on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-simÂ filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!