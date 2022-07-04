Best July 4th game deals: Spider-Man, GTA V, Gran Turismo 7, ASTRAL CHAIN, Mario, more

In todayâ€™s best July 4th game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvelâ€™s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesÂ on PS5 for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and currently matched via the Best Buy eBay store, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked there, only the third time it has been down this low, and the best we can find. This is is a notable chance to add the latest Insomniac Spidey title to your library before the next full sequel hits. It stars Peter Parkerâ€™s protege Miles Morales in his attempt to take down a pair of warring factions on the streets of New York. Morales brings some interesting abilities to the fight alongside the usual acrobatic web slinging including aÂ bio-electric venom blast as well as a covert camouflage power. Head below for more July 4th game deals including Grand Theft Auto V on PS5/Series X, Gran Turismo 7, Disco Elysium, Death Stranding, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Super Mario Maker 2, and much more.Â

Todayâ€™s best game deals:

***Nintendo Game & Watch Zelda all-time low today at $40

***Nintendo launches summer Switch game sale from $6

Pre-orders:

July PlayStation Plus FREE games: Crash Bandicoot 4 Itâ€™s About Time and more

Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel

June FREE PlayStation Plus games:Â God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB iconsÂ into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-playÂ on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-simÂ filled with Magic Kingdom characters

