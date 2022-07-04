Hoover’s Spotless Carpet Cleaner comes with 32-oz. of Paws & Claws shampoo at low of $85.50

Amazon is now offering the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner with Paws & Claws Premixed Shampoo for $85.52 shipped. Normally going for $108, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Weighing less than 9 pounds, this portable spot cleaner can be taken virtually anywhere to provide deep cleaning while the self-cleaning hose will prevent bacteria build-up and bad odors. Speaking of the hose, it measured in at 5 feet long so it can reach where the main unit may not be able to which allows for ultimate flexibility and cleaning potential. If you were to get the Spotless cleaner on its own, you’d get a trial bottle of shampoo, but this bundle comes with a 32oz container or premixed Paws & Claws Pet Stain Shampoo that will fight tough stains caused by pets. Head below for more.

After enough cleanings, you will run out of the shampoo provided with the bundle above. The good thing is extra shampoo doesn’t cost all that much considering you can get a 64oz bottle of the Paws & Claws solution at just $20. Not only does this shampoo get rid of deep stains left by pets, but the Stainguard technology will work to prevent stains from coming back in the future as well. How does this cleaner fight stains? Enzymatic cleaning ingredients will break down pet messes and stains that include “urine, feces, and vomit.”

Want to try out a different shampoo after the Paws & Claws from the bundle runs out? You can check out the Hoover 50oz Oxy Deep Cleaning Shampoo for $22. Using Oxy technology, this shampoo will fight dirt and tough, colored stains with it being safe to use on carpet, upholstery, and car interiors. After cleaning stains and messes, your carpet will be left with a nice ocean breeze scent for a “resh and clean-smelling home.”

Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet Cleaner features:

Families know that messes can happen at any time. Thanks to the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, there’s no need to worry about spills, muddy shoes or pet messes anymore. The Hoover Spotless easily lifts and removes stains by combining powerful suction and hygienic deep-cleaning tools with the added power of Hoover Expert detergents. The only spot cleaner with Self-Clean Technology flushes the hose clean after each use to help prevent odors and bacteria growth, providing a spotless clean inside and out. Dirty Water Capacity: 36 Ounces.

