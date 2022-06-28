Early Prime Day offers deliver up to $130 off Yeedi smart robot vacs and mops from $240

As part of its early Prime Day offers, the official Yeedi Amazon storefront is offering its new Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop for $359.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This is $90 off the regular $450 price tag and the lowest price we have tracked since it hit Amazon back in April outside of a one day offer that had it down at the same price. Delivering the brand’s latest technology, it sports 3D obstacle avoidance, GPS-style smart visual mapping, and a host of customizations through the companion app (room selective cleaning, waterflow settings, and more). It features a lengthy 240-minute runtime before it returns itself to the included charging dock as well. “Unique oscillating mopping system and 3000Pa strong suction power vacuum and mop simultaneously to scrub off dried-on stains from wood/tile/laminate floors and suck up dirt from both carpet and hard floor.” More deals and details below. 

You can also land the brand’s Yeedi Max Robot Vacuum and Mop at $239.99 shipped right now after you clip the on-page coupon. This one hit Amazon and $400 and more regularly fetches up to $370 for at least $130 in savings today.This one delivers a similar dual vacuum and mop setup, just with a slightly shorter battery life in a design hat released about a year ago. 

Be sure to check out the ongoing price drop on Wyze’s regularly $329 smartphone-controlled LiDAR robot vacuum at $165, then dive into our latest Anker RoboVac sale. Delivering some of the most economic solutions on the market you can actually trust, you’ll find a series of models ranging from the more affordable solutions in the $100 price range right up to the flagship variants with as much as $220 in savings. You’ll find everything right here

Unique oscillating mopping system and 3000Pa strong suction power vacuum and mop simultaneously to scrub off dried-on stains from wood/tile/laminate floors and suck up dirt from both carpet and hard floor. No need to pick up before you clean, the 3D obstacle avoidance technology senses and dodges daily objects, shoes/pet bowls/kids toys/socks, in its way. A true helper for families with pets and kids. Powered by smart visual mapping, yeedi traces your space like a GPS. It identifies your rooms to rebuild your home layout and plans an efficient cleaning path for whole floor coverage without missing any spots.

