Park Logitech’s G29 Dual-Motor Force Racing Wheel in your rig at $237.50 (Reg. $300+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
Reg. $300+ $237.50

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G29 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation consoles and PC at $237.49 shipped. Originally $400, it currently fetches $300 directly from Logitech and has hovered between $250 and $280 or more at Amazon this year. Today’s offer is matching the second-best price we have seen in 2022 and a notable chance to add one to your virtual racing arsenal. It is also matched at GameStop. Featuring a build with solid steel ball bearings, a stainless steel shifter and pedal, as well as a hand-stitched leather wheel grip, it also packs in dual-motor force feedback that “simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing.” The on-wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters, and LED indicator lights are a nice touch as well. Just be sure to dive into our recent video feature piece exploring the  Logitech G923 and Thrustmaster T300RS GT models and head below for more details.

If you don’t need such a realistic and high-end model, take a look at the HORI Racing Wheel Apex. This relatively new controller is now marked down from $120 to $100 shipped, delivering bring a racing wheel experience to your PlayStation or PC setup at a much more affordable price than today’s lead deal. 

Head over to our PC gaming deal hub for additional ways to kit your battlestation at a discount. And for all of you Sony console gamers, here’s some of the latest from the world of PlayStation to keep an eye on:

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel features:

  • The definitive sim racing wheel for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 3: Realistic steering and pedal action for the latest racing titles
  • Built to last: Durable solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel shifter and pedals and hand stitched leather wheel grip
  • Dual motor force feedback: Realistically simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing. Hall-effect steering sensor
  • Easy access game controls: On wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters and LED indicator lights
  • Responsive floor pedal unit: Accelerate, brake and change gears with the feel of an actual car. Pedal piston sleeves: Polyoxymethylene thermoplastic (POM)

