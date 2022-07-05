Bowflex’s VeloCore connected exercise bike with included dumbbells now $1,100 ($700 off)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,800 and now matched at Best Buy for today only, this is $700 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and only the second time we have seen it down this low at Amazon. A notable opportunity to score a high-quality, high-tech indoor cycling experience for your home gym setup, this model delivers a 16-inch console with an HD touchscreen for a connected experience compatible with JRNY (includes 1-year membership), Peloton, and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV. Alongside the ability to pull up your Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu accounts on the display for a more casual ride, the 16 IC features an adjustable seat, 4-way handlebars, and dual link pedals with both toe cages and shimano SPD clips. The included dumbbells, integrated water bottle holders, and 100 levels of magnetic resistance are nice touches as well. Head below for more details.

The Bowflex C7 model comes in at a more affordable $700 right now with a slightly less feature-rich and high-tech approach, but there are even less expensive solutions out here. This $260 Yosuda model is quite popular on Amazon, for example, just don’t expect to get the Wi-Fi connected experience you will find on the Bowflex variants.

Then score a new Apple Watch Series 7 while various models are heavily discounted to track your workouts with Apple Health. Or, for something more affordable, check out the new all-time low we are tracking on the Amazon Halo View fitness wearable with color display ahead of Prime Day 2022 at $45 shipped, down from the regular $80 price tag.

Bowflex VeloCore 16 Indoor Exercise Bike features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (149 dollars value)

Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line

The JRNY experience provides a personalized fitness experience that analyses your fitness level, guides you through leaning and adaptive stationary workouts, and lets you choose your trainer-led videos, immersive environments that match your cycling speed and more (JRNY Membership required)

Use with popular third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account, during your workouts transmit bike metrics, such as cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps via Bluetooth connectivity (Cycling app subscriptions not included.)

