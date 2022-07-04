Ralph Lauren Summer Event offers 25% off sale styles: Polos, t-shirts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionRalph Lauren
25% off from $15

The Ralph Lauren Summer Refresh is live with 25% off select sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. RL Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $52 and originally sold for $95. This classic polo shirt is available in an array of color options and it has a contrasting pony logo in the corner of the shirt. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, chino pants, or joggers alike. With over 950 reviews, this shirt is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

