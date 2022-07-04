Ralph Lauren Summer Event offers 25% off sale styles: Polos, t-shirts, more

The Ralph Lauren Summer Refresh is live with 25% off select sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. RL Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $52 and originally sold for $95. This classic polo shirt is available in an array of color options and it has a contrasting pony logo in the corner of the shirt. It pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, chino pants, or joggers alike. With over 950 reviews, this shirt is rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt $52 (Orig. $95)
- Lightweight Linen Shirt $75 (Orig. $100)
- Jersey Crewneck T-Shirt $30 (Orig. $50)
- Fleece Sweatshirt $45 (Orig. $99)
- Classic Fit Polo Bear Mesh Polo Shirt $67 (Orig. $125)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lambskin Shorts $225 (Orig. $498)
- Cotton Twill Jumpsuit $187 (Orig. $498)
- Merino Wool Sweater Polo Romper $150 (Orig. $398)
- Oversize Cropped Fleece Hoodie $67 (Orig. $128)
- Cotton Crewneck Tee $30 (Orig. $58)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!