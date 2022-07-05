EVGA’s Z15 gaming keyboard comes with hot-swappable switches at new low of $35

Amazon is offering the EVGA Z15 Hot Swappable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $34.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Newegg. Note Shipping at Amazon is delayed until the first week of August, but ordering now locks in the discounted price. Normally going for $40 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and is one of the best prices that you’ll find for a hot swappable mechanical keyboard at Amazon. While most keyboards in this price range utilize budget switches, with some being mechanical, and others being membrane-based, today’s deal takes things up a notch. It not only comes with Kailh Speed Silver switches, but also supports any of Kailh’s 3-pin switches thanks to its hot-swappable function. Yep, you can change the switches out to whatever you want making it even more versatile. Plus, there’s a 4,000Hz polling rate, per-key RGB illumination, volume scroll wheel and media keys, and detachable magnetic palm rest. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive and then head below for more.

Update 7/5 @ 4:45 p.m: Amazon is also offering the Cooler Master SK653 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $118.20 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 16% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen. This keyboard utilizes low-profile Blue switches that reduce travel distance alongside support for a wired USB-C connection or Bluetooth 4.0 wireless.

Do you already have a gaming keyboard with switches you love? Well, consider checking out the EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse instead. It’s available for $16 at Amazon right now and features a similar aesthetic to the EVGA’s other keyboards, as well as ties in well with other manufacturers too. Packing a 16,000 DPI sensor and 10 customizable buttons, there’s a lot to like with this low-cost mouse.

Don’t forget to check out this discount that we found on Logitech’s G29 Dual-Motor Force Racing Wheel, which is on sale right now for $237.50. Down from a normal going rate of $300 or more, today’s deal marks the second-best that we’ve tracked in all of 2022. Designed for PlayStation gamers, this racing wheel is perfect for your favorite car-focused games. However, it also works with PC, making it a versatile addition to your gaming setup.

EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard features:

Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Silver Switches

Per key RGB Lighting

32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate

Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys

Magnetic Palm rest

