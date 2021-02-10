EVGA just announced a selection of new gaming mice and keyboards that offer some unique features. Starting off with the mice, we’re now seeing the “world’s first” triple sensor array that delivers unique 3-dimension technology, thanks to the dual LOD sensors and a Pixart 3335 optical lens. On top of that, you’ll find a 0.125ms response and several other great features. For keyboards, you’ll find interesting features like dedicated macro keys, a 4KHz polling rate, and more. Want to find out everything EVGA’s latest mice and keyboards offer? Keep reading to find out.

EVGA’s new mice offer “world’s first” triple sensor array

EVGA’s latest mice, the X15, X17, and X20 all share a few similarities, but each stands out in their own way. The X15 and X17 feature a USB 2.0 connection backed by a 32-bit Arm Cortex M33 microprocessor, which delivers a native 8KHz resort rate. This is “eight times the standard” that other gaming mice have, according to EVGA. This means that your mouse will be polling its position much faster than what other mice offer, essentially bringing response time from 1ms down to 0.125ms.

The X17 and X20, however, share a different set of similarities. Both feature the “world’s first triple sensor” array that leverages LOD sensors as well as the Pixart 3335 on the X20 and Pixart 3398 on the X17. Generally, most gaming mice use the primary sensor or a single additional LOD to detect its lift-off distance. However, EVGA included “advanced 3-dimension array tech” on its latest mice, which leverages a triple sensor algorithm to detect the position where you lift the mouse off a surface and then place it back down. This can achieve the “shortest and most accurate lift-off distance” according to the company. It can detect within a minimum of 0.4mm to a maximum of 3mm from the mouse to the surface, dynamically adjusting the best power-off height.

There are also mechanical torsion springs that are pre-loaded with 10g of weight installed in the left and right buttons to keep travel distance to a minimum. You’ll also find on-the-fly DPU settings as well as five onboard profiles, so you don’t have to install EVGA’s software every time you want to change some settings.

The X20 also features three modes of connection: a 2.4GHz wireless with 1ms response, Bluetooth, or a USB cable that both charges and connects your mouse to the computer. This means that you can use wireless 2.4GHz while casually gaming at your desk, wired for intense battles, and Bluetooth while on-the-go, all without having to unplug or plug-in a single thing.

Take things up a notch with EVGA’s Z15 and Z20 gaming keyboards

EVGA didn’t stop with innovating on its mice, as the company also decided to updates its keyboard lineup with the Z15 and Z20. The Z20 features a unique time-of-flight proximity sensor that can detect user movement to trigger either a system wake or sleep signal, depending on how you program it. There are also 4KHz report rates here, which is four times faster than standard keyboards according to EVGA. Essentially, this can bring response times down to .25ms from 1ms, which can help you be more precise on your inputs. The Z20 also features dedicated macro and multimedia keys as well as a volume scroll wheel. Around the back, you’ll find a USB 2.0 and 3.5mm audio passthrough jack, as well, to help keep your setup neat and tidy.

Pricing and availability

The EVGA Z20 RGB Mechanical Keyboard retails for $154.99 and is available on Amazon. The EVGA Z15 RGB Mechanical Keyboard will retail for $109.99 and is available on Amazon.

The EVGA X20 Gaming Mouse will retail for $119.99 and is available on EVGA’s website.

