HP’s Chromebook 11 with 2GHz octa-core processor reaches new low of $202.50

Amazon is now offering the HP Chromebook 11 2GHz/4GB/64GB Laptop for $202.35 shipped. Normally going for $270, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low while also being the second notable price drop we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a MediaTek MT8183 2GHz octa-core processor, this Chromebook utilizes ChromeOS which directly integrates with Google’s services such as Drive, Sheets, Doc, and more. While you will have 64GB of internal storage, the majority of your school or work files will likely be stored on Drive for even more space and redundancy. In terms of battery life, you’re looking at up to 16 hours of life on a single charge with connectivity looking like a USB 2.0 Type-C and a USB 2.0 Type-A alongside the 1366×768 HD internal screen that is also an anti-glare panel so you can use it outside easier. Head below for more.

Depending on your office setup, you may want to position your Chromebook in a more ergonomic place. Be sure to check out the Besign LS10 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $21 after you clip the on-page coupon. This stand comes with an adjustable laptop deck that allows you to change the height and angle the laptop sits at so you can have the best position. Supporting laptops up to 15.6-inches and 13 pounds, the Besign stand has rubber pads to prevent whatever device you have from slipping off while being used and allows it to have access to fresh air for cooler operation. The aluminum construction leads to no wobble regardless of where it is positioned with its sturdy frame looking sleek and minimal.

Looking for a gaming laptop instead of a Chromebook? Right now you can pick up the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Ryzen 9/16GB/512GB/RX 6800M for $1,300, a new all-time low beating our previous mention by $100. The hardware powering this laptop will have no problems driving the 1440p 165Hz display integrated within.

HP Chromebook 11 2GHz/4GB/64GB Laptop features:

The HP Chromebook 11a Laptop gives you all the hardware and connectivity you need without breaking the bank. Take this mini laptop computer on the road with a small, lightweight design that easily fits under your arm or in a backpack. Whether indoors or in direct sunlight, stream videos and shows in brilliant high-definition, courtesy of your display’s anti-glare screen. This affordable PC laptop features the energy-saving 8-core MediaTek MT8183 processor with an integrated graphics card—the perfect hardware combo for all your daily tasks. Additional hardware features include an embedded multimedia card for safe storage for all your documents and photos. Plus, experience a boost to your HP laptop computer’s overall performance and bandwidth thanks to 4 GB of RAM. Work or learn from anywhere, free from the outlet and Chromebook charger, with up to a staggering 15 hours and 45 minutes of battery life.

