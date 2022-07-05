Ninja’s latest TWISTi Blender drops to $110, plus $120 off smart multi-cooker, more from $70

After launching its latest Instant Pot event this morning, Amazon is now offering up to $120 off a range of Ninja’s cooking and kitchen gear with deals from $70. One standout here is the brand’s latest model SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO at $109.99 shipped. This one launched a few months ago at $140 and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low outside of a very limited on-page coupon offer at $2 less. This combination unit takes care of traditional blender tasks alongside four other functions (extractions, smoothies, frozen drinks, spreads, and bowls) to handle all of your iced cocktail and smoothie bowl needs. It features a 1,000-watt motor to power through robust ingredients alongside a built-in twist tamper to push foods down towards the blades without having to saturate everything with additional liquids. The drizzle cap is nice touch for more advanced recipes and the like as well. It ships with a 24-ounce single serve cup with lid, 34-ounce power pitcher, 18-ounce nutrient extraction single serve cup with lid, hybrid-edge blades assembly, and a 10-recipe inspiration guide. More Amazon Ninja deals below from $70.

More Amazon Ninja deals:

As we mentioned above, Amazon also kicked off a notable Instant Pot sale this morning featuring new all-time lows on its latest multi-cooker alongside solid deals on its electric Dutch oven, air fryers, and more with prices starting from $75 shipped. All of the details you need along with some top picks are waiting in this morning’s coverage.

Ninja TWISTi Blender DUO features:

TOTAL CONTROL: Built-in Twist Tamper + high-speed blades to power through tough ingredients with 1600 Peak-Watt Power for no stalling, no stirring, no shaking to get the perfect texture.

BUILT-IN TWIST TAMPER: Twist the tamper to push ingredients down toward the high-speed blades for thick and even results.

SMOOTHER BLENDS: Hybrid-Edge Blades Assembly blends, chops & crushes at high speed to deliver better breakdown of frozen whole fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, and ice for smoother blends.

SMARTTORQUE TECHNOLOGY: The power-dense motor maintains high speed to deliver uninterrupted performance and is designed for heavy food loads.

