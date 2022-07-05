Latest Instant Pot Multi-Cooker Fryer hits all-time low at $175, more from $75 in new Amazon sale

Amazon has now launched a brand new Instant Pot cooking appliance sale with some of the first price drops and solid deals on a range of the popular kitchen gear. While there are a number of notable deals to browse through below, one standout delivers the very first price drop on the brand’s new 6.5-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo at $174.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is the first solid deal and, subsequently, the best price we have ever tracked since it hit Amazon last month. Its 13-in-1 functionality brings a series of notable cooking modes (air fryer, pressure cooker, sauté, slow cook, steam, warm, roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, yogurt, sous vide and bread proofing) in a modern-looking package as the “only multi-cooker with step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display.” An inner stainless steel cover keeps the air frying heating unit clean alongside the latest “advanced steam release technology for quietest steam release.” Head below for more of the latest Amazon Instant Pot deals.

Amazon Instant Pot sale:

Yesterday, we spotted a new Amazon all-time low on Chefman’s indoor grill and air fryer combo unit for the July 4th holiday. This deal is still alive and kicking with a 7.4-quart capacity, a series of one-touch presets, and a notable built-in meat thermometer to ensure you are left with the desired cook every time. All of the details you need are right here and hit up our home goods guide for even more.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate features:

13-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Air Fryer, Pressure Cooker, Sauté, Slow Cook, Steam, Warm, Roast, Bake, Broil, Dehydrate, Yogurt, Sous Vide and Bread Proofing

THE INSTANT POT THAT AIR FRIES: From the makers of the best-selling Duo series comes a pressure cooker and air fryer combo, with removable air fryer cover.

EASY-TO-READ INSTRUCTIONS: The only multi-cooker with step-by-step cooking instructions on a large LCD display making cooking simple!

STAINLESS STEAL AIR FRYER COVER: We thought everything! Protective inner stainless steal cover keeps the air frying heating unit clean during pressure cooking.

WHISPER QUIET STEAM RELEASE: Featuring an advanced steam release technology for quietest steam release and a steam release button on Large LCD Panel, instructing the user that it is “ok to open lid”.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!